Robert John Kincaid Victor, ID April 16th, 1973 - April 03, 2020 Rob, simply said in few words, was one of a kind. Rob was truly genuine at heart and so filled with selflessness. He had the desire to live life to the fullest, and to take care of everyone and every creature around him. His wife Kim was his world, the voice of reason in his journeys, and the love of his life. She let him be who he needed to be and was his companion in every venture he pursued, in person or in his heart. His children were his pride and joy, and they will continue his legacy with heads held high. He was such a nurturing man, from his cows to his family, and a shining example of how to accomplish anything, have fun doing it, and do it again just a little better the next time. Whether it was planting a seed in the spring in their garden, or riding his beloved mountains on his bike, horse, or machine, fishing with his family on the beautiful lakes wherever a fish would bite, or walking miles of wildness in search of the perfect animal, none of creation was left out. The love God poured in his heart to share with his community, his family and his friends will be treasured and deeply missed. "If I die tomorrow, I have done more in my life than most men dream of"- Rob Kincaid 04-02-2020 Ride the shining snow white hills of heaven Rob, God speed...and God be with us all until we meet again... Rob leaves behind for now his beautiful wife Kimberly Kincaid, his precious children Shelby 22, and Riley, 19. Rob's best friend and brother Jeremy 43, his wife Angie and their children Dalton, Morgan, Gracie and Jake Kincaid. His treasured sister Abby 38, her husband Jeremy and their children Savannah, Housten, Madalynn and Tucker Green. The admirable parents of Rob who raised him to be the wonderful man he was to everyone, Robert and Yvonne Kincaid of Victor, Idaho. His supportive Grandfather John Deckard, of White Pigeon, Michigan. The loving parents of his wife, Cal and Lana Dayton of Driggs, Idaho. Countless friends and family who were so blessed to have known him, which he truly loved dearly. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to all who helped him be who he was. What a gift to us all Rob was. Your support in this time has been overwhelming. List of accomplishments: Eagle Scout, basketball coach, World Champion Snowmobile Hillclimb Racer, X Games Competitor, Arctic Cat back Country Ambassador, Pierre's Hole Rendezvous Mountain Bike Champion, Master Mountain Man, A true sportsman who respected the animals and the mountains he loved. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Victor, Idaho at the Cedron Cemetery under the direction of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. A celebration of life and memorial service will be held at a later date, to be announced. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Robert 4/16/1973 - 4/3/2020John Kincaid
