Dr. Clifford Jay Kindred, M.D., of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away May 22, 2022, just two days shy of his 91st birthday. He was surrounded by his children, their spouses, his brother, Hal, and two grandsons. Jay was born May 24, 1931, in Idaho Falls to Clifford Mower and Edna Lettie Jensen Kindred. He grew up in Idaho Falls and worked in his father's grocery store. He was the photographer and editor for the high school yearbook and graduated in 1949. He served the Lord for 2 1/2 years on a mission to Denmark. He talked fondly of his experiences. Jay attended Brigham Young University where he met Miriam Taylor, the love of his life, and they were married on March 18, 1954, in the Idaho Falls Temple. He graduated from BYU in June 1955 in Business. He sold life insurance for Metropolitan Life and was very successful, but decided to go back to school and studied Pre-Med at the University of Utah. He then went on to George Washington University Medical School, graduating with his Doctorate in May 1964. After his residency in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Fresno, California, the family returned to Idaho Falls where Jay joined in practice with Rulon R. Robison M.D. in July 1968. He stated he delivered close to 5,000 babies during his career. He enjoyed the Arabian Horse business, showing horses, fishing, traveling, and spending time at the cabin in Island Park, Idaho, and with his kids, boating and waterskiing. He loved all the callings he had serving the Lord and friends, especially being the Bishop of the Ammon 4th Ward. After his retirement, he served two missions with Miriam, one to Chile, and one to the Ohio area where he called upon his medical skills to serve the missionaries. Jay is survived by his children, Coreen, Denell, Marla, Cliff, John, and Layne; brother, Hal R. Kindred; 19 grandchildren, 60 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kathleen; brother, John; granddaughter, Stephanie; and his wife, Miriam. Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Idaho Falls Stanfield Ward, 1925 East 49th South. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Friday from 11-11:45 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Dr. Jay 5/24/1931 - 5/22/2022Kindred