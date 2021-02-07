Miriam Taylor Kindred, 86, of Idaho Falls passed away February 4, 2021 with her loving husband by her side. Miriam was born December 21, 1934, in Boise, Idaho, to Leonard A. and Mabel Davis Taylor. She was the oldest of four siblings, Cornell, Lyman and Adele. She was a wonderful daughter and great older sister throughout her life. She had a beautiful singing voice from a very young age and her parents did all they could to give her lessons. She performed in many venues in the course of her life. She taught her children all to sing. She met and fell in love with C. Jay Kindred and on March 18, 1954, they were married in the Idaho Falls Temple. From this union came six children, Coreen, Denell, Marla, Clifford, John and Layne. Miriam and Jay made their home in Idaho Falls and she was a wonderful wife, mother and homemaker. She served in many callings in the church and lived to serve others. Miriam, with her husband Jay, served two missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Chile and to the Eastern United States. Miriam will be missed by all who knew and loved her including her husband, children, 19 grandchildren, 59 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings and one granddaughter, Stephanie Stephenson. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at the Idaho Falls Stanfield Ward, 1925 E. 49th S., with Bishop Jarrad Thompson officiating. Services at the church will be available through Zoom. The family will visit with friends Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Wednesday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Miriam 12/21/1934 - 2/4/2021Kindred
