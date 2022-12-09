Darren Michael King, 53, passed away peacefully November 28, 2022, at his home in Blue Springs, Missouri, under the care of Hospice and his loving family. He put up a courageous fight against recurring anaplastic oligodendroglioma brain tumors for more than 22 years. Darren was born September 25, 1969, to Drs. Ken and Alona (Marean) King at the 130th Station Hospital in Heidelberg, Germany. He grew up in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1987. He was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church and Boy Scout Troop 382 where he learned many life skills, including rock climbing with his father. He successfully climbed Disappointment Peak in the Teton range. Following graduation, he joined the US Army and was trained as an electronics specialist. He was first stationed in Korea and then at Ft. Hood Texas, where he was honorably discharged in 1991. He joined the Intel Corp., manufacturing computer chips, but had to resign his position because of the effects of his brain tumors. On September 11, 2003, Darren was united in marriage to Erica Brumbaugh in Chandler, Arizona. He loved golfing, playing board games, soaking up the sun, listening to 90's music and watching the Kansas City Chiefs win. Above all, Darren cherished spending time with his family and friends, as well as his loving pets: Rylie (Ryliedog), cats: Ruby Jane, Licorice Stick (Likie), and Merlin. Darren was a friend to all who knew him. He always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. He will be missed, but not forgotten. He is survived by his wife, Erica King of Blue Springs, MO, children: son Steven King of Tempe, AZ, daughters Kennedy and Alexa King of Blue Springs, MO, and Kyanna of Boise, ID; parents Alona King and Ken and Jeness King of Idaho Falls, ID; sister Holly (Darrin) Tillotson and niece Zoe of University Place, WA; and in-laws David and Terry Logeman of Blue Springs, Mo. Per his wishes, Darren was cremated. At this time there will not be a formal service. His family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Oligo Nation at oligonation.com, or Pawportunities Animal Rescue at pawportunities.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs. Memories of Darren and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com. Darren King
