Mary Elvira King Buxton, 90, passes Oct. 6.
Mary Buxton passed peacefully at her daughter Lorie's home in Idaho Falls from natural causes. She was born in Moore, Idaho.
She met her soulmate, Brooks, at church. Mary and Brooks attended U of U where their courtship blossomed. She was delighted when they were married for "all time and eternity" in the Salt Lake City Temple. She wanted most to be a homemaker and mom. Arco, Idaho, is where they called home. They worked together to raise a wonderful family and certified seed potatoes.
Mary was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served as Relief Society president, Young Women's president for 17 years, teacher, organist, chorister, choir member, visiting teacher and temple worker for 17 years. She served a mission with Brooks at the Idaho Falls Temple Visitor Center. She loved working on genealogy. She would go to church early, so she could greet the members as they came. She loved doing service for others and enjoyed the satisfaction she would feel. Family prayer was very important to her. If you needed her she would come.
She participated in all community activities: roadshows, Gold and Green Balls, Uncle Sam's songs, community choir, the fair, Festival of Trees, parades, hospital auxiliary, bazaars, weddings, funerals, church farm, cannery, humanitarian quilts, book club, ballet recitals, band concerts and Butte ball games.
Mary was a woman of God; full of integrity and faith; an avid reader; gardener extraordinaire; patriot; hard worker; excellent seamstress; costume maker; quilter of super soft, warm, cozy quilts; famous lemon meringue pie maker; CFO of Buxton Farms; good listener; frugal shopper; Barbie doll clothes maker; taxi driver; kids sport fan; good cook; devoted and loyal wife; maker of campfire fudge, taffy, Christmas caramels, raspberry jam; hugger; kind words for all; service oriented; sweet; tender-hearted; gentle and soft-spoken woman; the BEST mom ever!!!
Mary now joins her beloved husband, Clint Brooks; daughter Pauline; sons Roger and Val; and her parents, Ray and Irma King.
She is survived by her brother Stephen (Elva) King; sisters-in-law Darlene Jensen, Berniece McAffee and Marillyn King Christensen; daughter-in-law Johanna (Roger) Buxton; daughters Julie (Brett) Mortensen and Lorie (Brian) Myers; sons David (Becky) Buxton and Troy (Jill) Buxton; 22 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to honor Mary on Thursday, Oct. 11, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Anderson Family Funeral Home, 2555 N. Highway 93, Arco, Idaho. Funeral services will be Friday at the Arco LDS Church at 11 a.m. with visitation at 10 a.m. Interment at Lost River Cemetery will follow.