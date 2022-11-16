Randall Lee King of Menan, Idaho, passed away on November 14, 2022, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, following a devastating brain injury due to a fall. He was surrounded by his family and loved ones for two days until he passed peacefully in the arms of his sweetheart, Claudia. Randy was born April 11, 1950, as the 5th of 6 children to Merrill and Marguerite King. From them, he learned devotion, creativity, adventure, hard work, and to love the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He spent his childhood moving to many different locations, always finding the beauty and grandeur in each unique landscape, from the desert terrain of Southern Utah to the snowy pines of Montana. Randy served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mexico. He fell in love with the people he served and served with, carrying that love throughout his life. His selfless service never ceased, and the lives he touched in the name of the Savior are innumerable. He loved serving in the Temple of the Lord and returned with eagerness to his regular shift just days before passing. Following his two-year mission as a young man, Randy attended Ricks College, where he met and fell in love with his beloved wife, Claudia Smith. They were married on July 19, 1974, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Together, they created a loving and inclusive home, welcoming seven children of their own, and so many others who have come to honor him as their own father. Their home was one of love, faith, friendship, safety, and hard work, balanced with a lot of laughter and fun. Randy became Papa in 2000, and currently has 37 adoring grandchildren, each of which know they were "his favorite." Papa was hands-on with the children. He played with them, prayed for them, wept for them, finding sorrow in their struggles and joys in their triumphs. He looked for every opportunity to teach them principles of truth, leading them to turn to Jesus Christ for every need. He wants them to find true joy that only the Savior offers. Randy is known for so many things. Besides his hallmark of selfless service and optimism, he is known for his creativity, gift of music, love of the outdoors, reading, studying, improving himself, writing his book of wisdom for his family, and above all, riding horses with his best friend and treasured queen. For a man who was always doing something, he was never too busy for anyone. A listening ear was always available at any time. His understanding compassion of each individual's need will be sorely missed by all of us. His family is so blessed to have a man who honored his Priesthood and never shied from using it. Each of us can still feel his beautiful hands upon our head and the comfort and direction that brought. Randy-Dad-Papa touched every life he came in contact with. He impacted us all in ways, great and small. But mostly great. Randy is survived by his loving wife, Claudia Ruth Smith of Menan, ID; children, Angela Ruth (Lou) Harris of Rigby, ID, Michael Damian (Brinn) King of Gallup, NM, Katherine Anne "Katie" (Jamie) Webb of Denver, CO, Mary Margaret (Brennan) Williams of Shelley, ID, Camille Dawn (Paul) Messick of Medicine Lodge, ID, Carlianne (Blake) Ball of Lewisville, ID, Mason Llewellyn (Rachel) King of Rigby, ID; siblings, Colleen McGrath of San Diego, CA, Tim (Barbara) King of St. George, UT, Tonya (Delane) Crofts of Firth, ID, and Kevin King of Spring City, UT. The family will visit with friends on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services at the Menan Stake Center, 698 North 3600 East, Menan, Idaho. The services will be held that same morning at 11:00 a.m. at the Menan Stake Center. Burial will be in the Annis-Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Randall 4/11/1952 - 11/14/2022Lee King
+1
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.