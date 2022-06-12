Robert "Bobby" Clarence King, 84, of Shelley, passed away on June 4, 2022, at his home. Bobby was born June 28, 1937, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Clarence and Vertie King. He grew up in Fort Worth and attended schools in the area before graduating from Polytechnic High School in 1955. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served on the U.S.S. Wasp for two years, traveled across the world, and was honorably discharged. Bobby married the love of his life, Robbie Burns, in 1963 and settled down in Fort Worth. A father of three, he coached youth football and youth hockey. He also loved to host pool parties with family and friends in his free time. In the early 1960s, he went to work for the railroad. In 1996, he retired from Union Pacific in Fort Worth after thirty years as a truck driver and proud member of the Teamsters Union. He and Robbie then moved to Shelley, where he was a full-time babysitter for his grandson, Blake, for six years. Bobby loved western movies, the Dallas Cowboys, and gambling. In his early years, you could find him in a pot game at an area bowling alley or studying a horse racing form. During retirement, Bobby was a frequent visitor at Fort Hall Bingo, where he was known for his friendly smile and contagious laugh. Survivors include his children Rob King, Cobi King, and RoLena "Christy" King, and five grandchildren: Kendrick King, Trey King, Blake Dewveall, Preston King and Adyson King. He was preceded in death by his wife, Robbie, and his parents. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 13, 2022 at the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery, (793 East 1200 North) with Military Rites. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Robert 6/28/1937 - "Bobby" 6/4/2022King