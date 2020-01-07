Tabatha passed away in the Idaho Falls hospital after a short illness. She was born November 24, 1983. She grew up in Star, Idaho until the 5th grade when her family moved to Iowa. She lived there until 1999 then they moved back to Idaho where she graduated from Eagle High School in 2002. She went on to have 3 years of college and graduated in 2005 from ITT Tech. She met and married Marcus King on January 22, 2010. Together they have one daughter Makaila. She was preceded in death by her dad Lynn. She is survived by her husband Marcus and daughter Makaila of Blackfoot Idaho, her adopted mother Virginia Morrison of Meridian Idaho, biological mother Teresa Wright of Blackfoot, her mother-in-law Anita Harkrader of Nampa and father-in-law Gary King of Missouri, her Aunt Patricia Roberts and uncle Charlie Kelley from Boise Idaho and her extended family members the Mills, Petersons, Blacks and Kings. Sleep well our angel until we are together again. Amen. Services will be held later. Tabatha 11/24/1983 - 12/31/2019JoAnn King