Darwin J Kinghorn, 83, formerly of Idaho Falls, passed away November 24, 2022, at Legacy House of Spanish Fork in Utah. Darwin was born April 14, 1939, in Lewisville, Idaho, to William Campbell Kinghorn and Alta Deloris Sermon Kinghorn. He attended school in Rigby and graduated from Rigby High School in 1957 (Wasn't that about the time electricity was invented?) On December 30, 1968, he married Oreta Hadley Blumhorst in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Darwin and Oreta made their home in Idaho Falls where Darwin worked as an airport employee for over 30 Years at the city of Idaho Falls Airport. Darwin enjoyed his job so much that he retired from it twice! "Nothing Happened" on Darwin's watch. Darwin was the Trustee for the Aerie 576 Eagles (Mr. Eagle). He loved square dancing, fishing and football. The last 15 years he loved traveling with his son Robert; between going on golf trips or visiting new places, and seeing family along the way. Darwin is survived by his loving sons, Robert (Becky Thatcher) Kinghorn of Spanish Fork, UT, and Douglas (Brenda) Kinghorn of Pine Top, AZ; stepdaughter, DiAnna (Doug) Anderson; stepsons, John (Julie) Blumhorst, Ervin (Debbie) Blumhorst, and Mark (Lolly) Blumhorst; 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; and loving siblings, Howard Kinghorn of Rigby, Idaho Joyce Dodd Kinghorn of Rigby Idaho, and David Kinghorn of Lewisville Idaho He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Oreta Kinghorn, and two brothers, Gary and Billy. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 9, 2022 at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Ave, Idaho Falls, Idaho. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Darwin 4/14/1939 - 11/24/2022J Kinghorn
