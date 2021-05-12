You are my sunshine, my only sunshine. Our sweetest angel, Virginia Kinghorn, was taken to her heavenly home on May 6, 2021 at the age of 98. She is now reunited with her husband, and son Scott (who passed less than a year ago). Mom was blessed to be in her own home in Rigby and passed peacefully, with her family holding her hand. A sweet little southern belle, Virginia Adalyn Blessing was born to Henry Lee and Dessie Lee Blessing in Harrisburg, Arkansas on August 30, 1922. She grew up in Harrisburg amid magnolia and pecan trees. Mom was very intelligent and skipped a grade in high school. She always had one foot deeply planted in her southern roots. When Mom was in high school the Blessings moved to Wynne, Arkansas. She met her spouse Ferrin B. Kinghorn in California. While Dad was on military leave, they were married in Wynne, Arkansas on September 15, 1945. Once Dad was discharged, they moved to Fort Collins, Colorado, where Dad began Vet School. They spent five years there where their first son, Scott Alan was born. Dad always said he never would have passed his English classes if not for Mom and her ability to edit all his essays. Once out of school they moved to Rigby where they worked together for over 50 years at Rigby Veterinary Clinic. They were blessed with three more children, Mary Brook, Richard Clark, and Laura Jean. Mom was instrumental in starting the Jefferson Hills Golf Course. She was a superb Southern cook and a very talented seamstress, making all her daughters' prom dresses, drapes for her home and cabin, and reupholstering furniture. Mom could fix anything and only had to call on experts occasionally. Mom attended First Christian Church in her youth and was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Rigby. For many years she was president of the Jefferson Hills Ladies Golf Association and Jefferson Hills Golf Association. She loved to golf and could beat anyone on the putting green. She enjoyed spending time with her family and at the cabin watching the swans and eagles on the river. She will be greatly missed by her children, Brook Brimhall (Reed), Clark (Dena), Laura, her daughter-in-law, Cristeen Kinghorn (Scott), and her 12 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her husband Ferrin and son Scott Alan Kinghorn, her parents, 3 sisters and 2 brothers. Services under the direction of Eckersell Memorial Chapel. Eckersellfuneralhome.com. Mom we love you and will miss you so much as you walk on "The Sunny Side of the Street" Virginia 8/30/1922 - 5/6/2021Kinghorn
News Trending Today
-
Idaho Falls man arrested after reported knife threat at gas station
-
Wheeler, Jaiden
-
Opinion: Politeness goes a long way
-
Idaho Falls man arrested for reported gun threat
-
Protected by the Law: Former IFPD Lieutenant was investigated in 2018 for abusing authority
-
Mangum, Jane
-
McDonald's part of changing face for fast food
-
SPORTS STARS: Area athletes, coaches, teams honored at ceremony
-
CEI holding virtual graduation Thursday night
-
'One of the greatest public citizens of our time': Idaho Falls lawyer Tim Hopkins dies at 85