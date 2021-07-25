Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Theodore L. "Ted" Kinnaman, 78, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the Idaho Falls Community Hospital following a sudden illness. Ted lived in Idaho Falls most of life. He was born July 8, 1943 in Richfield, Utah, to Dale H. and June S. Kinnaman, and grew up in that area. He enjoyed fishing, skiing, hunting, singing and storytelling, and had many adventures with his dad during his early jobs working for the Bureau of Land Management. He loved working on cars and farm equipment and could figure out and fix anything, and loved to explain how things worked to anyone. "Where there's a will, there's a way" was his favorite saying. Ted loved music, especially Johnny Cash, the Carpenters and Lawrence Welk, and loved to sing along with all of his favorites, especially on family trips or while working around the house. He was a brilliant mechanical engineer and built his skills into a 34-year career supporting all manner of projects at the INL site. He was especially proud of his work on the Engineering Test Reactor sodium loop project. He graduated from Jerome High School and went on to attend Idaho State University, the University of New Mexico and earned a Master's in mechanical engineering from the University of Idaho. He enjoyed meeting and reminiscing with other members of the INL retired employee's association. Ted married his wife Paula Eaton in Wendell, ID on Aug. 18, 1968. He is survived by his wife Paula; children Renee (Sanju) Choudhury, Rena (Joseph) Campbell, and Randy (Emily) Kinnaman; grandchildren Rani and Devvani, brothers-in-law Dan (Jacque) Eaton, Bill (Peggy) Eaton and their children, and fur babies Smokey, April and several grand-dogs. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Steven "Butch" Kinnaman, Charlotte (Robert) DeLange and sister-in-law Carol Kinnaman. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Bonneville Humane Society. Graveside services were held Saturday, July 24 at the Lincoln Cemetery. Ted's family wishes to express their gratitude for the kindness and compassion of the Idaho Falls Community Hospital's 3rd floor and ICU medical and support staff. Condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com Theodore "Ted" 7/8/1943 - 7/21/2021Kinnaman