Peter John Kinne Jr., 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 1, 2020, at his home. He was under the care of Encompass Home Health & Hospice. Peter was born June 3, 1939, in Akron, Ohio, to Peter John Kinne Sr. and Lena Neihiser Kinne. He grew up and attended schools in Las Vegas and graduated from Rancho High School in 1957. He was an amateur radio operator and in the radio club. He served as a Petty Officer Second Class in the United States Navy. On April 18, 1968, he married Sherry Lee Fowler in Las Vegas. Peter and Sherry made their home in Las Vegas where Peter worked as an Electronic Technician for the Las Vegas Water District. After retirement, they moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho. Sherry passed away on September 26, 2008. He enjoyed flying radio controlled helicopters and airplanes, boxing, fishing, watching and playing baseball. Peter is survived by his loving children, Sid Kinne of Las Vegas, NV, Michael Kinne of Las Vegas, NV, Christine (Doug) Thompson of Idaho Falls, Alex Kinne of Idaho Falls, and Kim Kinne of Las Vegas, NV; grandchildren, Maegan, Nick, Ashley, and Erin; great grandchildren, Victoria, Bobby, and Logan. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sherry Kinne; parents, Peter and Lena Kinne; and sister, Pam Kinne. No services are being held. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Peter 6/3/1939 - 11/1/2020John Kinne Jr.
