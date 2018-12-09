Vivian Lenore Elizabeth Kinnie, 93, of Ammon, peacefully returned to her Heavenly Father on December 6, 2018. Vivian was born on the 4th of January 1925, to Andrew Christopher Kinnie and Harriette Rosa Vincent in Pana, Illinois. Growing up in Michigan, Vivian was happiest attending school in a one-room schoolhouse Buttman Star Route #1, in Gladwin, Michigan, and working the farm with her mother and brother, Wayne. She raised three daughters and a son with great love and care. Vivian was an example of perseverance, honesty, kindness, grit, and hard work. She accomplished many things in life, some of which include manufacturing bullets during WWII, nurturing infants at the hospital, transporting IBM employees, quilting and donating blankets to orphans, and serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in North Carolina. Vivian lived in many states throughout the US and lived an abundant life. She will be greatly missed by her loved ones. Vivian is survived by her children, Connie Halverson of Reno, NV, Brenda Kamka of Ammon, ID, Lorraine Brixey of Reno, NV, Jeffrey Martin of Boise, ID; 3 nieces, 1 nephew; 18 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Aaron, Thearon, and Wayne; sisters, Cecil and Mabel; sons, Gary and Mark; daughter, Elaine; and grandsons, Robert Vance Smith and Vincent George Kamka. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Annis-Little Butte Cemetery. Funeral services will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Vivian 1/4/1925 - 12/6/2018Kinnie