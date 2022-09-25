Jeanne Carolyn Anderson-Kirk, 82, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 14, 2022, due to a heart attack, with her family by her side. She was under the care of Homestead Assisted Living and Hospice in Rexburg, Idaho. Jeanne was born September 12, 1940, in Billings, Montana, to Otto and Wilma Miller. She grew up and attended schools in Billings, Montana, where she graduated from Billings Senior High School. She also attended college in Montana and studied various aspects of the Arts. Jeanne married Jerry Anderson on September 5, 1959, in Billings, Montana. They lived in Idaho Falls most of the marriage where they raised their son Eric Anderson, whom they adopted in November 1965. They also lived for 4 years in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. They were married for 33 years when they divorced in 1992. Jeanne later married John Kirk. They lived in Boise and Idaho Falls, Idaho. John passed away in 2010. Jeanne was a beautiful lady who taught us more than we can put into words. She was highly intelligent, owned tens of thousands of books, and was educated on any & every subject. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was an outstanding mother to Eric. As an only child, she made sure he was never lonely and was involved with many activities with friends. She took such great care of her grandchildren while her daughter-in-law was going through cancer treatments. Jeanne loved all of God's creations and had a gift of creating beauty. She was a member of the Audubon Society and multiple botanical societies. She had groups of botanists come visit her gardens often. In the 1980's, she owned and operated Bio-Chem Lab that treated patients with chemical intolerances and sensitivities. She was a gourmet cook and created recipes that made every mouth happy. She was also gifted in sewing, knitting, architecture and even made furniture. Jeanne had such compassion for those that were less fortunate, including those that suffered with physical and mental health. She struggled herself with mental health later in life, but her family and friends will always remember her true loving spirit and generosity. Jeanne will be missed but she is at peace now and can continue to learn & progress, as she loved to do in this earthly existence. Jeanne is survived by her son, Eric and daughter-in-law Angela of Idaho Falls, Idaho; 4 grandchildren, Brooklyn (Korey) Hocker, Orem, UT, Baylee (Klay) Cornelison, Philadelphia, PA, Sophia Anderson, Price, UT, Giles Anderson, Idaho Falls, ID; and 4 great-grandchildren, Scottlyn and Chloe Hocker and Cole and Charlotte Cornelison. She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Wilma Miller, brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Diane Miller, husband, Jerry Anderson, husband, John Kirk, and a grandchild, Erica Anderson. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jeanne 9/12/1940 - 9/14/2022Anderson Kirk
