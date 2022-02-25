Darrell LaVern Kirkham, 89, of Ashton, Idaho passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, in St. Anthony, Idaho. Darrell was born on November 12, 1932, to Noah LaVern Kirkham and Nellie Zina Murri, in Ashton. Darrell was born and raised on the family farm west of Ashton. He had a love of farming, the outdoors, and working hard. He was the perfect example of hard work, enjoying life, and being a good friend. He instilled these qualities into the lives of his children. As a young man he was a master hunter and fisherman, sharing his trophies with friends and family. Darrell always had a story to tell and was known for his humor. No one was a stranger to him. He was always there to give a helping hand to those in need. After Darrell retired from farming, he was able to work for Fisher Logging, driving and hauling their equipment. There wasn't anything that he couldn't drive or operate. Darrell served in the Korean War conflict and was stationed in Seoul, South Korea as a heavy equipment operator. He served mainly in the motor pool. He was honorably discharged in 1954. Darrell married Janeice Beck in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 29, 1958. To this union three daughters were born; Shauna, Susette, and Jolynn. His wife, Janeice, passed away in 1996. He is survived by his three daughters, Shauna (Robin) Dunn of Rigby, Susette (Mitch) Brizzee of Rexburg, and Jolynn Jones of Port Orchard, Washington; a sister, Beverly Heinz of Salt Lake City, Utah; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Janeice; parents, Noah LaVern Kirkham and Nellie Zina Murri; and a brother, Dwain Kirkham. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 26, at the Pineview Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday morning from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at Baxter Funeral Home, 717 Main Street, in Ashton, before going to the cemetery for Military Honors and burial. The family would like to thank Aspen Home Health, Dawn Toenjes and Ambria Wright for their loving care and patience they gave to Darrell over the last two years and Homestead Assisted Living for their kind and compassionate care the last six weeks. Darrell 11/12/1932 - 2/22/2022Kirkham