June Ruth Kirn died peacefully at home in Mesa, AZ at age 96 on March 26, 2021. She lived in Idaho Falls, ID for over 50 years. She was born June 16, 1924 in Wichita, KS to Ira and Ruth Hoffsommer. Her birth cry had such amazing vocal range her mother declared she would be a great soprano - and so she was, singing on stage from the age of 15. She graduated from North Central College in Naperville, IL in 1946 with two bachelor's degrees. She was married in 1948 to Frederick Shelly Kirn V, who predeceased her after 58 years of marriage. She led what she called a "blessed" life and fully used all the gifts God gave her as singer, pianist, painter, weaver, modern dancer, photographer, and teacher. She received her Master's degree from Idaho State University and for many years made a significant difference as a speech pathologist at the Idaho Falls Child Development Center. She performed the lead role in "Amahl and the Night Visitors" at the Civic Auditorium in 1963. As a devout Christian, she was active in both the Presbyterian and Methodist churches, where she served as choir director. She was adventurous, smart, beautiful, and classy. She was a generous and loving mother and wife. She is survived by her four children, Frederick Charles Kirn VI of Idaho Falls, ID (spouse Mary Kirn), Douglas Ira Kirn of Santa Clarita, CA; Deborah Kaine (Kirn) Thompson of Mesa, AZ; and Rebekah June (Kirn) Ballmer (spouse Mark Ballmer) of Bainbridge Island, WA; seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She was buried next to her beloved Fred at Ammon Cemetery the day before Easter: "For me to live is Christ, and to die is gain." -- Philippians 1:21 June 6/16/1924 - 3/26/2021Kirn
