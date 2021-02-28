Jack Clifford Kirtley, 52, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 24, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Jack was born July 17, 1968, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Charles Luther Kirtley and Sherry Lee Clements Kirtley. He grew up and attended schools in Missoula, Montana; Garden Grove, California; Phoenix, Arizona; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Glenrock, Wyoming, where he attended all four years of high school and graduated there. He also attended Black Hills State University where he earned his bachelor's degree in Hotel Restaurant Management. He had many more moves in his life, including being married for a short period in Seattle, Washington. After his divorce, he moved back to the state he loved, Wyoming. He got a job there as a Veterinary Technician in Casper, Wyoming, with his best friend from high school Justin "Butch" Johnson. He then moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, in 2005 with his mother, Sherry Kirtley. Jack then found the love of his life, Debbie Allen, and remained together for the rest of his life making a home together in Idaho Falls, Idaho, working as a Lab Technician for Idaho Pacific. Jack enjoyed running! He was a multiple Wyoming High School Track State Champion in individual and team events. He continued his passion in college for Black Hills State University and later joined old teammates in Alumni events. His absolute favorite thing later in life was spending time with his two grandkids! Jack is survived by his loving mother, Sherry Kirtley of Idaho Falls; Debbie Allen of Idaho Falls, along with her two (and his) children, Meagaen Loosemore (Trever) and Jon Kesterson; sister, Marnie Kirtley Holloway (Chris); brother, Scott Kirtley (Melissa); and his very favorite two grandchildren, Jerrick and Delilah. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Kirtley. A service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 1, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side (963 S. Ammon). A visitation will be held from 1-1:45 p.m. prior. Services will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jack 7/17/1968 - 2/24/2021Kirtley
