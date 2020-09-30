Dennis Marvin Kiser, 81, of Ammon, passed away September 27, 2020, at his home. He was under the care of his loving family and Alliance Home Health & Hospice. Dennis was born August 24, 1939, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Vernon Marvin Kiser and Francis Hare Lord. He grew up and attended schools in Cheyenne and graduated from Cheyenne High School. He also attended the University of Wyoming where he earned his Master's Degree in Nuclear Engineering. He served in the National Guard for six and a half years. On December 4, 1969, he married Malinda Lee Armfield in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Dennis and Malinda made their home in Ammon, Idaho, where Dennis worked as a Nuclear Engineer for the INL. He coached the downhill racing team for the Jr. Olympics. He enjoyed welding, hunting, fishing, camping, and skiing. He was a huge Wyoming Cowboys football fan and loved watching them play. He also enjoyed watching birds in his backyard with his wife and playing with his great grandson. Dennis is survived by his loving children, Denise Shaw of Santa Cruz, CA, Cynthia (Lee) Redfearn of Idaho Falls, Tonya (John) Bolliger of Pocatello, ID, Randy (Kim) Owen of Idaho Falls; brother, Bobby (Mary) Kiser of Alpine, WY; sister, Pamela Allensworth of Kent, WA; 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Malinda Kiser. The family would like to thank the staff of Alliance Home Health & Hospice for the exceptional care they took of Dennis. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Ammon Cemetery, 5226 East Sunnyside Road. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Dennis 7/17/1958 - 9/25/2020Kiser
+3
+3