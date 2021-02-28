Kissner Linda Kissner Linda Kathleen North Kissner, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, was reunited with her son, brothers, and parents in heaven on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. She fought a long hard battle with her health to stay with her family, and in the end chose to go on to a beautiful existence. Her life was filled with wonderful moments with her family. She grew up in a family owned business running a gas station with her siblings, and spending time with her sisters raiding the empty neighborhood lots for flowers. From homemade desserts to scout merit badges to camping where teaching flower names was a must, spending time with her family was her passion. She will be missed. Linda was born to Virgil L and Cleora North on March 10, 1945 in Pocatello, Idaho. She had five siblings, Virgil Lewis (Bertie), David (Doris), Judy (Bill), Marie (Lenard), and Susan (Don). Along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Linda married Gary Joe Kissner on May 24, 1963. They remain married through eternity. They have four children together, Allen has five children and now has two grandchildren, Ann Lleras has two children was given three more to love and her seven grandchildren, Anthony (Ellie) has five children was given one more to love and has two grandchildren, and Andy (JJ) has four children and one grandchild. Mom is in heaven picking flowers and enjoying time with her son, Allen and her family who she missed dearly. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021 at the Rose LDS Church, 403 N 150 W, Blackfoot, ID. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service at the Groveland Cemetery. The family asks that those in attendance wear a mask and follow guidelines for the health of our family and yours. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.