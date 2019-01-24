Cleo LaRue Wellard Klingler, 93, of Hibbard, Idaho passed away peacefully surrounded by those who loved her and fondly remembered her as Grandma Fish. She was an angel of love and service to her family and friends. Cleo was born on August 6, 1925 to John William and Gerturde Isabelle Andrews Wellard at Bernice, Idaho. She was the 6th of ten children. She passed away January 21, 2019 at the Homestead in Rexburg, Idaho. Cleo's early life was spent working and playing hard along side her parents and siblings in the Lost River Valley. At age 13, the family moved to Salem where she attended Sugar-Salem schools. Cleo met her sweetheart and eternal companion, Von Heitzman Klingler, and they married November 8, 1944 in Dillon, Montana. The marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on August 17, 1965. They farmed in Egin and Hibbard where she cooked for the hired hands. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She taught in the Primary, Mutual and as Scout Den Leader for many years. Cleo was one of the first ladies to ride with the Upper Valley Wranglers Posse and spent many years supporting her family in this group. Cleo was an avid bowler. She enjoyed quilting, canning, playing cards, and spoiling her family with her great cooking. Cleo is survived by her children; LaRue Howard, Wayne (Karla) Klingler, Colleen Passey, Kathy (Allen) Stranger and Bart Klingler. Eleven grandchildren, twenty-eight great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Von H Klingler, sons-in-law, Kay L Howard and Keith R Passey. A great grandson, Dayson Passey, her parents, three brothers and six sisters. The family expresses their sincere thanks to Cleo's dear friend Ludene Webster, the staff at the Homestead and the staff of Aspen Home Health and Hospice for the special care given to our Mom and to the many friend who have shown their love and concern. Funeral services will Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Plano LDS Chapel. (5973 North 5000 West, Rexburg, Idaho). The family will visit with friends on Friday, January 25, 2019 from 6:30 to 8:00 PM at Eckersell Memorial Chapel (101 W. Main Street, Rigby, Idaho) and on Saturday prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:45 AM. Interment will be in the Plano Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Cleo 8/6/1925 - 1/21/2019LaRue Klingler