JoAnn Welch Klingler, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away at age 88 on June 9, 2022 at the Homestead Assisted Living Center. JoAnn was born July 24, 1933 to Wallace and Afton Welch. She attended Sugar-Salem High School. She then met the love of her life Darwin Klingler and was married on December 26, 1951 in the family home and later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. They made their home in Newdale, Idaho where they raised their family and farmed for 55 years. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved her boys Shane and Cole and her Grandkids and Great-Grandkids. She will be truly missed. She is survived by her two boys Shane Klingler of Newdale and Cole Klingler of Newdale, her sister Pam (Gene) Dunn of Cedar City Utah, 4 Grandkids and 10 Great-Grandkids. She was proceded in death by her parents, and husband Darwin Klingler. The family would like to thank Homestead Assisted Living and Hospice. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 16th at the Newdale LDS Chapel. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home and again from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the Newdale Chapel. Interment will be in the Teton-Newdale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com JoAnn 7/24/1933 - 6/9/2022Klingler