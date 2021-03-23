Timothy James Klipfel (Tim), 70, or "Tim The Tool Man" as he was sometimes referred to by his co-workers at the INL, went home to heaven on March 19, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. His perseverance, strength, and peace through the battle came from the Lord Jesus Christ, Who often worked through the love and prayers of many family members and friends. Tim was born to the late Edwin V. Klipfel and Phyllis (Schnaidt) Klipfel in Edgeley, North Dakota, on March 24, 1950, but spent most of his childhood in San Diego. He graduated from Morse High School, where he received the award for Best Athlete and Scholar. He then attended San Diego State University for a time, but later went on to complete a vocational technical program at Idaho State University. He spent his career working at INTC on the INL from 1978 to 2012. Tim married his wife of forty years, Terry A. (Maiden Name) Klipfel, on July 19, 1980, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He loved his children deeply, and from the beginning he and Terry dedicated and reared them to love the Lord. Tim was outgoing, kind, and soft-spoken. He was a friend to many, and when not around friends, easily made new ones. He was a servant at heart and loved people. Tim loved to worship, and he served as a greeter at his church. He will be greatly missed by all who love him, but those who share his faith rejoice in the knowledge that he is at peace with God in heaven. Tim maintained his sense of humor, cracking jokes and lifting the spirits of those who watched his decline, up until the beginning of his new life, when Jesus took him home. Tim is survived by his wife, Terry, his daughter Shara Petitfils and her husband Mark, his son Benjamin Klipfel and his wife Melissa, his grandchildren Emma Klipfel, Madelyn Klipfel, Noelle Petitfils, Natalie Petitfils, Dignan Petitfils, and Holly Petitfils, as well as his sister Patricia Gossett, and brother Dennis Klipfel. He is also survived by his honorary daughter, Anna Roy, her husband Marcel, their son Jacques Roy, as well as his other honorary grandchildren, Joshua and Sarina Rios. Tim's Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, March 24, at 11 a.m. at Watersprings Church in Idaho Falls, with a brief service following at Fielding Memorial Cemetery, and a short luncheon afterward at the church. Timothy 3/24/1950 - 3/19/2021Klipfel
