Benjamin Karl Knutson passed away at the age of 44 in his home on May 25, 2021, in Norfolk, VA where he was stationed in the United States Navy. He was born October 30, 1976, the son of Albert and Colleen Knutson in Rexburg, Idaho. He attended Rigby High School in Idaho. He then obtained an associate's degree in computer networking and technology. He worked a short time with the Idaho National Laboratory in Idaho Falls before joining the Navy. He was stationed at the Naval Base in Bremerton Washington until he was transferred to Norfolk, VA where he was a chief petty officer on the Submarine Squadron 6 and an IT instructor at the Submarine Learning Facility Norfolk. He was due to retire on June 30th from the Navy after serving 20 years. He is survived by his children Alexander and Markus Knutson of Virginia, Caitlyn Atnip of Idaho, father Albert (Sharon) Knutson of Arizona, brothers James Knutson of Washington, Mathew (Jennifer) Knutson of Idaho, sister Amy (Dave) Evans of Utah, and Grandmother Phyllis Knutson of Idaho. He was also an uncle to several nieces and nephews, and a friend to Shonda Kiniry of Virginia. He was preceded in death by his brother Keith, his mother, Colleen Knutson Ritchie, his Grandparents Alfred Knutson, Ira (Doc) Rainey, and Venda Rainey Renken. Ben was known for his love of camping, fishing, science, and tinkering with any computers and electronics. Ben was always trying to learn something new and enjoyed helping people. The family will have a private ceremony in Arizona at his father's home at 10:00 a.m. June 23, 2021. Condolences may be expressed at www.candfservices.com. Benjamin 10/30/1976 - 5/25/2021Karl Knutson
