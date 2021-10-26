Kuniko Watanabe Kobayashi, age 98 passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was a treasured mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, aunt, and friend. Kunkio was born in Ogden, Utah to Tomesaku Watanabe and Tatsu Sakuma on January 17, 1923. She attended school in Ogden Utah and later married Eli Kymateu Kobayashi, September 21, 1939 and together they made wonderful life farming in Ucon, Idaho. They had four children, Marie, David, Judy and Wayne. As a family they enjoyed outings which included boating, fishing and huckleberry picking. Kuniko kept a cozy country home with a view of the Tetons and she enjoyed growing a large vegetable and fruit garden, and loved to can and freeze what she grew. In 1989 they sold the farm and retired to Idaho Falls, Idaho where they bought a home surrounded by wonderful neighbors. Kuniko was a active member of the Idaho Falls Japanese American Citizens League, an member of the Trinity United Methodist Church and belonged to the Caroline League Methodist Circle. She is survived by her children Marie, David, Judy and Wayne; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Eli, her brother Minoru and her sister's Masako and Emiko. Her family would like to thank the staff at Advanced Home Health and Hospice care from the loving staff of Solace. October 29, 2021 at 1 pm, an open casket viewing will be open to close friends and family at Buck-Murphy Funeral Home, 825 E. 17th St. Idaho Falls, Idaho. At 2 pm, a private grave side service will be held at Fielding Memorial Park. Condolences can be sent to the family on line at www.buckmurphy.com. Kuniko 1/17/1923 - 10/17/2021Watanabe Kobayashi