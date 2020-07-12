Kolbet Wanda Kolbet Wanda Irene Kolbet, 94, of Moreland, passed away, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Wanda was born November 20, 1925 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Arthur Eugene Mulberry and Frances Kaphammer Mulberry. Wanda attended school in Idaho Falls and graduated from Eagle Rock High School. She then received her L.P.N. through schooling at Bingham Memorial Hospital. On July 12, 1944 she married Oscar Kolbet in Idaho Falls. He preceded her in death on August 4, 1975. Wanda and Oscar lived in Osgood and Roberts for a few years before making their home in Moreland for the last 65 years. Wanda worked at Bingham Memorial Hospital and State Hospital South as an L.P.N. for many years. She was a member of the Roman Catholic Church. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, and loved to read. Wanda is survived by her children, Bernadine (Richard) Esposito of Woodvine, Maryland, Cheryl (Steve) Brewster, Patricia Kolbet both of Kalamath Falls, OR, Jeanette Beaumier of Woodinville, WA, Eilene (Tom) Ketchum of Holland, MI, Rebecca (Kim Corn) Kolbet of Baker City, OR, Barbara (Richard) Libra of Dexter, MI, Peggy (Peter) Flores of Chubbuck, and Edward Kolbet of Moreland; 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar; daughter Sara and her parents; and two siblings, Virginia and Theodore. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Moreland Cemetery. Family will meet with friends from 12:00-12:45 p.m. prior to the service at Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com