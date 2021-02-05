Jacqulyn Jean Miller Konrade was born in Dodge City, Kansas, to Walter Miller and Mildred Standley on October 4, 1941. Jackie grew up and attended schools in Dodge graduating from Dodge City High School. She passed away January 30, 2021, at the Idaho Falls Community Hospital. In 1966, Jackie married Jim Konrade, and they were divorced in 1968. In 1969, Jackie loaded up her daughter Tandy and moved to Idaho Falls where she raised Tandy and pursued her education and life-long career in early childhood education. Jackie's house is where all of the nieces, nephews, and Tandy's friends wanted to be. She was the best role model to her youngest sister and her friends. They all wanted to grow up to be as cool as Jackie. Jackie loved boating and water skiing. Many summers were spent on the lake and camping during the weekend. Jackie eventually became a grandmother to Josh, Tia, Kord, and Seth, and a great-grandmother to 12. All the grandkids knew their theme songs were "A Bushel and A Peck" and "You Are My Sunshine." Jackie is survived by her daughter, Tandy (Jamie) Lemons; two generations of grandchildren; her brother, Walter Lynn Miller of Luther, OK; sisters, Teena (Craig) McBride of Idaho Falls, ID, and Sondra (Jerry) Price of Des Moines, IA; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by two brothers, Dale and Harold; two sisters, Sandra and Linda; a great-grandson, DJ; and her parents and step-parents. A private Celebration of Life will be held with family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff of Idaho Falls Community Hospital for their care during her battle with COVID-19 and her final journey after. One staff member described Jackie as an official resident who was feisty and fun. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jacqulyn 10/4/1941 - 1/30/2021Konrade
