Robert Edward "Bob" Korenke, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 28, 2022, at Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah. Bob was born to Edward Arthur Korenke and Anne Catherine Drummond Korenke September 14, 1941, in Cody, Wyoming. He was the oldest of three children: Dave Korenke of Casper, Wyoming and Marie Gant of Phoenix, Arizona. He grew up and attended schools in Meeteetse and Worland, Wyoming, and graduated from Natrona High School in 1959 in Casper. He attended Casper Junior College for three years where he received his Associate's Degree in Engineering, and then attended the University of Wyoming in Laramie to complete a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering in January of 1965. Bob moved to Idaho Falls in 1965 to work at the National Reactor Testing Station located at the Idaho National Laboratory (INL). He started at the Engineering Test Reactor (ETR) working on the testing and development of the Navy Nuclear Propulsion Systems for the Submarines. He also worked as a Mechanical Engineer, but ultimately became a Project Manager in Waste Management, holding a leadership role. During his 40 years of service, he was responsible for a number of Nuclear Energy related programs and projects for the Department of Energy. He retired in May 2005 as a Senior Project Manager responsible for the INL NE/DOE HQ Project for Advanced Gas Reactor Particle Fuel Development. Along the way, he met the love of his life, Linda Louise Tafoya, and on August 31, 1968, they were married. Bob and Linda made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they raised their four children, Jenny, Kirk, Jacque, and Adam. Bob loved all things related to the Western Frontier, a mountain man who loved nature and being outdoors, making time to enjoy the sunset. As a young man, he enjoyed hunting, skiing, fishing, and mountain climbing. He had a passion for flying and fulfilled his dream when he received his pilot's license. In 1984, he started building custom knives and also taught the art of flint knapping and making arrowheads. He was a meticulous craftsman and enjoyed working with wood. He enjoyed single action shooting competitions and long range shooting and strived to hit the mark at a mile away, which he accomplished in 2012. He made time with the family to go camping, snowmobiling, and playing music. He was a loving husband and father, always the patriarch looking out for his family. Bob was always a Christian, but in his later years, really appreciated learning more about the Word of God. He lived by the motto, "Never Underestimate the Power of a Positive Mental Attitude." Bob is survived by his loving wife, Linda; daughter, Jennifer Korenke-Stanger of Iona, Idaho; son, Adam Shane Korenke of Richardson, Texas; and grandchildren, Kaja Korenke, Koby Lowe, and Brandin Lowe. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kirk Robert Korenke; daughter, Jacqueline Jo Lowe; and son-in-law, Chip Vannoy Lowe. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road in Ammon, Idaho. Family will reminisce and celebrate Bob's remarkable life with friends and relatives at the viewing at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. If you are unable to attend in person you can watch the live broadcast of the services at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Robert 9/14/1941 - 11/28/2022Edward Korenke
