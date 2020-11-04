Dorothy Christensen Kotter, 94, of Woodville, Idaho, died early November 1, 2020 at Idaho Falls after a period of declining health from natural causes. She was born September 23, 1926 at Shelley to Leonard Lorenzo Christensen and Esther Gardner Christensen and was the last survivor of their nine children. She attended Shelley schools, graduating from Shelley High in 1944. After attending Utah State Agricultural College for one year, she worked as a secretary in the Shelley school system. On October 4, 1947 she married Keith Kotter, her high school sweetheart. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. In 1956 they purchased the family farm in Woodville where they raised seven children and maintained a residence until their deaths. As a life-long faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Dorothy served in a variety of callings, including Young Women leadership positions, Primary President and Relief Society President in the Woodville Ward. In addition to Church service, she also participated in various forms of community service; e.g., as a 4-H leader, helping with the P. T. A. and volunteering at the State Hospital in Blackfoot. Some of Dorothy's favorite hobbies were flower gardening, sewing, reading, collecting dolls and compiling family history & photo albums. As a long-term widow, she enjoyed many activities and trips with good friends. However, her greatest joy was derived from family relationships as she loved and supported her growing posterity. Dorothy experienced sad times, too, as long illnesses resulted in the deaths of her beloved husband, Keith Kotter, on April 3, 1988 and her oldest daughter, Glenna Carlson, on August 1, 2001. Survivors include children Garold (VaLoy) Kotter, Sandy, Utah; Renae (Ron) Dansie, Idaho Falls; Karl (Rebecca) Kotter, Woodville; Dale (Lori) Kotter, Shelley; Karlene (Jeff) Winger, Bellevue, Washington; and Kurt (Tracey) Kotter, Layton, Utah; son-in-law David Carlson, Idaho Falls; 29 grandchildren and 55 great-grandchildren. Funeral services for the family only will be held at the Woodville Ward Building at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, preceded by a private viewing starting at 10 a.m. The funeral can be watched online at 11:00 a.m. Go to shelleystake.org click Ward Sacrament Meeting Broadcasts and select Woodville Building, it will then take you to a You Tube channel. Interment will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Dorothy 9/23/1926 - 11/1/2020Christensen Kotter