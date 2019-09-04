On Saturday, August 31, 2019, Kathleen "Katy" (O'Bleness) Kramp age 61, lost her long battle with cancer. She was with the love of her life, Michael Kramp, in their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Katy was preceded in death by her father George O'Bleness. She is survived by her husband, Mike Kramp; children Josh Syko of Conifer, CO, and Jasmine McGraw of Germany; her mother, Connie (McMinimy) O'Bleness of Idaho Falls, ID; two brothers Michael O'Bleness also of Idaho Falls, ID, Patrick O'Bleness of Aurora, CO, and two sisters Carol Nyberg of Pearland, TX, Rebecca MacLean of Knoxville, TN; and her nine grandchildren Sarah, Lilith, Alex, Brian, Tessa, Emma, Jon, Beniah and Elijah. Katy was a successful businesswoman, establishing villages in resort properties throughout the country. She founded many food and music festivals in these communities that continue to thrive. She was involved in many nonprofit organizations especially those fighting cancer. Her great passions were her church, her grandchildren and her art. Katy brought a compassionate and creative flair to all that she did. Her loving, generous, and full of life personality will be remembered by all who knew her. Friends and family will gather to celebrate Katy's life on Thursday, September 5 at 11:30 am at Christ Community Church, 7630 S. 5th W, Idaho Falls, ID. Arrangements are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Kathleen 9/18/1957 - (Katy) 8/31/2019Kramp