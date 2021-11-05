Helen Genevieve Krantz, 87, of Iona, returned home to her loving Heavenly Father on November 2, 2021, to pursue her next mission. Helen was born on October 21,1934, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Owen Sessions and Norma Wheeler. She was the fourth child and only daughter in a household of four boys. Her childhood was largely spent at her mother's side on their family farm where she learned the value of work. She pursued learning and growing throughout her life. She met the love of her life in high school and later married this shy boy, William Charles "Bill" Krantz. They married in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Idaho Falls Temple on August 23,1957. Together, they raised four daughters, Kathryn (Scott) Lemmon, Susan (Jerry) Drinkwater, Cynthia (Leo) Eaton, and Rachel (Chad) Wade. Helen dedicated her life to her relationship with her Heavenly Father and her Savior, her family, and everyone around her. She had a gift for seeing the needs of others and quietly going about meeting those needs. She left a legacy of love that will last an eternity, and her presence will be sorely missed by her family and friends, but most especially, by her eternal companion, best friend, and soulmate. Helen is survived by her husband, Bill; her four daughters; 13 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, Gary, Calvin, Don, and Jack. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 8, 2021, at the Iona 12th Ward, 5169 Denning Avenue. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon, and Monday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Helen 10/21/1934 - 11/2/2021Krantz