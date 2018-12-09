On Monday, November 26, 2018, Susan Lee McCrory Kubal, loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away at the age of 75 in Mesa, AZ. Susan was born July 24, 1943 in Pocatello, ID to Orville F and Cloda McCrory. She grew up in Blackfoot, graduating from Blackfoot High School in 1961. She married Roy Kubal November 10, 1967 and they were later divorced but were still the best of friends. Susan lived most of her married life in St. Anthony, ID where she developed many friendships. She moved to Mesa, AZ in October of 1985. She loved to spend time with her family, especially being involved with her grandchildren. She cherished spending time, laughing with, and being part of their lives and would go out of her way to attend as many activities as possible to support her family. She loved to get out and do things with family and friends. Going to concerts, shopping, seeing movies, and playing games were among her favorites. Her laughter and youthful energy were truly contagious. She was very adventurous and was willing to try almost anything. Susan was a generational bridge that connected her family. She had a great love for her aunts, uncles and others in her life. Through her, the posterity that followed are connected not only to her generation but also to the generations before her. It was a true gift that will be a blessing for generations to come. Thanks Mom! She was preceded in death by her parents, Orville F and Cloda McCrory. She is survived by her three children, Terry (Bernadette) Kubal of San Tan Valley, AZ, Sean (Julie) Kubal of Bentonville, AR, and Lisa (Damon) Stephens of Gilbert, AZ, 9 grandchildren, Zachary, Marisa, Lexxi, Whitney, Dylan, Ryan, Andrew, Noah, and Malori, 2 great grandchildren, Travis and Ember, and 3 siblings, Jeannie, Rob, and Jody. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, December 15, 2018 from 11:30-1 in the Social Hall at The Good Life RV Resort where she resided, 3403 E Main St, Mesa, AZ 85213. A celebration of her life and graveside service will be held at a later date in 2019 in Idaho. Burial will be at the Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot, ID. Susan 7/24/1943 - 11/26/2018Lee Kubal