Shirley Ruth Kunkel, longtime resident of Idaho Falls, peacefully passed away in her home on July 25th, 2022 at the age of 76. Shirley was born in Phoenix, AZ on October 21st, 1945 to Donald Hepler and Wilma Ruth Thornton. She met the love of her life, Michael E. Kunkel in 1966 and they were married shortly after. Shirley was a proud homemaker and she and Michael raised their four children Anthony, Brent, Tanette and Elizabeth. Shirley enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, camping and driving long-haul truck, coast to coast with her husband. She was a great cook and was known for her memorable "Party Cake" and melt in your mouth Chili Rellenos. Shirley was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her children Anthony (Kathy) Kunkel, Brent Kunkel, Tanette Pierce and Elizabeth (David) Monk her grandchildren Rory, Monica, Ian, Amy, Daniel and Bryon and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother Ruth Fusco and father, Donald Helper, her husband Michael Kunkel, brother Donnie Fusco, grandson, Bryon Kunkel and daughter in-law Patty Kunkel. Funeral Services will be held at Buck-Murphy Funeral Home on Saturday, August 6th from 11:00am-12:30pm. 825 E. 17th. St. in Idaho Falls. Online condolences can be left on www.buckmurphy.com Shirley 10/21/1945 - 7/25/2022Ruth Kunkel