Jan Kuykendall Staley Kuykendall Jan Staley Kuykendall, 63, of Blackfoot, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Bingham Memorial Hospital. Jan was born April 26, 1957 in Pocatello, Idaho to Allen Monroe Staley and Dawn Jadene Millward Staley. Jan was a lifetime resident of Pingree and Blackfoot. She began her education in Arco schools, then to Blackfoot, graduating from Blackfoot High School in 1975. On May 10, 1985, Jan married Don Kuykendall in Groveland, Idaho. Don passed away on January 6, 2015. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple on November 1, 2018. Jan worked in the lab at Basic American Foods. As an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jan was always involved in music, playing and singing. She had a beautiful voice ands recorded in a studio in her earlier years. She loved to ride horses and liked all animals. She enjoyed camping and riding motorcycles. Her favorite place was Moose Meadow. Jan is survived by her father, Allen (Katie) Staley of Groveland; stepson Butch Kuykendall of Seattle WA; brothers Lance (Marijane) Staley of Idaho Falls and Kip Staley of Groveland; and a sister-in-law, Debra Staley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Kuykendall; mother Dawn Millward Staley; and brother Mark Staley. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. The family will greet friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, those friends and loved ones that prefer to stay home can watch the service on a live broadcast. The service can be viewed and condolences can be shared atwww.hawkerfuneralhome.com.