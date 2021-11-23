Wanda Jeanne Kvarfordt (nee Christensen), 92, of Idaho Falls, died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, four years to the day that her husband died. She was cared for by her family and with the help of Tina from Encompass, who we thank for their help. Wanda was born January 29, 1929, to Frank Nels Christensen and Mary Velate Christensen (nee Williams) in Pocatello. She grew up in Pocatello, and graduated from Pocatello High School in 1948. On July 10, 1948, she married the love of her life, Fred "Fritz" Kvarfordt, in Pocatello, Idaho. They lived in Pocatello till 1952, when they moved to Idaho Falls and made their home and family. She loved music and was an accomplished vocalist. She put her all into every area of her life, including raising her family and assisting her husband as a bookkeeper in his many ventures. She also volunteered her time with PFLAG and was a tireless advocate for gay and lesbian members of her community. She also spent her time with CASA and as an LDS counselor. Her roses were the envy of every neighborhood. She is survived by her son, Mitchell Kvarfordt, of Idaho Falls, son Brian Kvarfordt, of Idaho Falls, son Tracy Kvarfordt, of St. George, daughter Leslie Kvarfordt Faerber of Idaho Falls, son Todd Kvarfordt of Idaho Falls, Mohammed Athoillah of Idaho Falls,18 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred, son Kevin, son Matt, daughter in law Kathy (Tracy's wife), daughter in law Paula (Mitch's wife), granddaughter Shayla (Mitch's daughter), mother Mary Velate, father Frank, sister Vickie, and step father Otto Erickson. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Wanda 1/29/1929 - 11/20/2021Kvarfordt