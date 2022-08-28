Shirlene Berger Schwendiman Kynaston of Island Park passed away August 25, 2022 at her home in Island Park with her husband close by. She was born November 9, 1940 to John and Helen Berger of Plano, Idaho. She was their first child, followed by a sister Rosalie and a brother Nolan. Shirlene grew up in Plano, attending Edmond school and Sugar Salem where she graduated. During her senior year she was voted Home Coming Queen. She married her first husband Dale Schwendiman in September of 1959. They were blessed with two sons, Alan and Ryan. They later divorced. Shirlene lived in Blackfoot where she worked at Roger Brothers in office management until she retired. In 1976 she met a tall handsome guy who was a Navy veteran, Ron Kynaston. They married January 1982 and lived in Blackfoot until they moved to Island Park and built their dream home, where they entertained family and friends quite often. They enjoyed four-wheeling, playing on the Island Park Pool League, where they won most of the time. They were members of the Fugarwe Snowmobile Club where Shirlene loved to race in the Ol'ladies race, where she placed first several times. She was also President of the Targhee Woman's Club. Shirlene loved to dance and could be found dancing up a storm with her dance partner, Ron, most every weekend. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. Shirlene is survived by her husband Ron, a son Ryan (Marci), a grandson Cordell, a granddaughter Shaylene, a stepdaughter Cory, a stepson Kelly Kynaston, a sister Rosalie, and a brother Nolan (Maxine). She was preceded in death by her son Alan and her parents. The family would like to express their appreciation to Solace Hospice for their kind and excellent care that they gave Shirlene. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the Island Park Cemetery. Shirlene 11/9/1940 - 8/25/2022Berger Kynaston