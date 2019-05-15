Lach Michael J. Lach Michael J. Lach, 55, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 in Boise, Idaho. Michael was born January 12, 1964 in Charleston, South Carolina, to John and Carla Lach. He attended St. Margaret's Catholic School and graduated from Blackfoot High School. He continued his education, earning his Masters degree and Bachelors of Science. He joined the US Navy in 1983. He served all over the world and retired December 2005 as a Chief Petty Officer after 23 years of service. Michael married Connie Davis on August 18, 2006 in Blackfoot, with this union he gained three stepsons, Tyler, Brandon and Kaiden. In October 2007, they had their baby boy, Austyn J. Lach, which was the highlight of his life. In 2006, he started working for the Industrial Fumigant Company where he was the regional manager, then became the territory Manager of Utah and Idaho. He was a member of the Catholic church. He was a member of the Elks Lodge and the American Legion. He enjoyed bowling, camping, 4 wheeling with his sons and hunting. He was a huge Los Angeles Chargers football fan. He loved his dog, Mylo, he also had his very own little band in high school. Michael is survived by his wife, Connie; his sons, Jonathon Lach, Austyn Lach, Tyler (fiance Lydia Christiansen) Goodwin of Blackfoot, Brandon (Brittany) Goodwin of Blackfoot, and Kaiden (Jordan) Goodwin of Blackfoot; brothers, Mark (Cindy) Lach of Blackfoot and Donald Lach of Blackfoot; and sister Ann (Don) Kiesling of Roanoke, Rapid, N. Carolina; eight, soon to be nine, grandchildren; two nieces, one nephew, two great nephews and two great nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Hawker Funeral Home. The family will meet with family and friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service. Memories of Michael and condolences to the family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.