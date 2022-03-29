Lee Lloyd Lake, 80, passed away early Thursday morning at Community Hospital in Idaho Falls, Idaho, surrounded by his children. He had struggled with chronic kidney disease for over 7 years. He was born on March 1, 1942 in Gooding, Idaho, to Jim Hix and Helen Beryle O'Neil. His parents divorced when Lee was 3 years old and Helen later married Mervin Andrew Lake, who adopted him. Lee grew up in Pocatello, graduating from Pocatello High School in 1960. Not long after graduating, Lee was drafted into the Army and was honorably discharged after serving for two years. Lee established himself early on as a hard worker, starting his very first job at the age of 11 setting up bowling pins at the King Pin Bowling Alley in Pocatello, where he worked off and on until age 14. He was paid a nickel a set and often worked until as late as four in the morning, after which he walked the two-and-a-half miles home if he couldn't get a ride. As an adult, Lee worked for the Union Pacific Rail Road, first on the signal gang and later as a signal maintainer. He retired from UPRR in 2002 after 37 years. Lee loved photography, receiving his first 35 mm camera at the age of 12, a gift from his dad. He saved his hard-earned money to buy flashes and other equipment, even turning his childhood bedroom into a darkroom so he could develop and print his own pictures. He often took pictures of his family and loved documenting important events on film. Lee met the love of his life, Bonnie Colleen Hill, on a blind date in 1965. They married on May 31, 1968 in the Idaho Falls temple and held a wedding reception in the Archer-Sunnydell chapel. They started their married life in Pocatello and briefly lived in Clearfield, UT, then Boise, ID. They raised their children in Caldwell and King Hill, ID, before building a home in Sunnydell after Lee's retirement. Lee was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and spent a lot of time compiling family histories for his family members. He loved camping in the mountains with his family and helping friends and neighbors as often as he could. He cared with loving devotion for his wife for the last eight years of her life while she was on Hospice and his own health suffered as a result. He took ill himself not too long afterwards. Lee is survived by his children: Echo (Michael) Fredley, Perry (Vida) Lake, and Troy Lake; his grandchildren: Jared, Bonnie, and Peter Fredley; his siblings: Peggy (Merlin) Larsen, Joanne (Wally) Hancock, John Lake, and Leslie Daniels. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bonnie, as well as his parents, grandparents, and his sister, Katherine Olga Lake Clark. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 31st, at the Archer-Sunnydell LDS chapel. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:00 pm at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg and on Thursday from 10:00 to 10:45 am prior to the service. Interment will be in the Sutton Cemetery. Lee 3/1/1942 - 3/24/2022Lake