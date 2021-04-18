Brian "Todd" Lamb, 51, of Idaho Falls passed away April 9, 2021. Todd was born to Sandra and Junior Lamb June 1, 1969 in Idaho Falls where he spent all of his life. He was the fifth of five boys. He is a Skyline High School graduate. Todd served in the U.S. Navy during Desert Storm as a welder on a tender ship. He was a talented welder and construction worker. Todd was an avid fisherman and enjoyed watching his Pittsburgh Steelers. He was known for his sense of humor and fast wit. Todd was preceded in death by his parents Sandra and Junior Lamb of Idaho Falls, brother Darrel Lamb, and wife Daynell Lamb. He is survived by daughter Angela Catlin (Austin), Brothers John Lamb (Suzi), Steven Lamb (Roxane), and Val Lamb; grandchildren Aiden and Alec, and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Todd will be very missed by all of his family. There will be a celebration of life Saturday, May 8 at 2 p.m. at 3624 E. 100 N. in Rigby, Idaho. Brian 6/1/1969 - 4/9/2021Todd Lamb