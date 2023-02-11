Roxane Lamb, 57 of Rigby, Idaho passed away October 20, 2022 in Fountain, Colorado. Roxane was born in Westerlo, New York August 4, 1965 to Donald and Harriet Bernard. She was the youngest of 7. She moved to Boulder, Colorado at the age of 18, where she had her first daughter Francesca. A couple of years later while living in Canon City, her baby Angelina was born. Roxane spent her life living in many places but made a home in Rigby, Idaho with her husband, Steven. In Idaho, she gained 3 stepchildren and so many bonus grandchildren. She was the life of the party, everybody's friend, the world's greatest grandma, the best mom, and a force. She loved fiercely and with her whole heart. She never met a stranger and if she saw someone in need, she'd do all she could to help. Roxane's laugh, so many famous catchphrases, her dance moves, her unique style, and her hugs will never be forgotten. She is preceded in death by her parents Donald and Harriet Bernard. She is survived by her husband Steven Lamb, daughters Francesca Lugo (Brandon) and Angelina Ramsay (Jacob), her three stepchildren Monte Lamb (Jody), Missy Hamblin (Shane), and Lacy Neff (Jared), 25 grand and great grandchildren; her siblings Monique Heslin, Valerie Trossbach (Paul), Georgi Diamond, Jeff Bernard, and Marcel Bernard, so many nieces and nephews, and countless friends. Roxane's life will be celebrated in Rigby at a later date. Roxane 8/4/1965 - 10/20/2022Lamb
