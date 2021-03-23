Our loving wife, mother and grandmother; Susan Kay Lamb, 70, of Roberts, Idaho, passed away surrounded by her family; Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Susan was born December 18, 1950 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Byron J. Leigh and Ardeth I. Crafford Leigh. She was raised and attended schools in Jefferson County. On September 4, 1964, she married Richard Lamb in Dubois, Idaho. They were blessed with 4 children; Suzette, Barbara, Angie and Dustin. She worked as a custodian, for 26 years, in all of the buildings for School District 251, Rigby. She enjoyed fishing and camping; hunting for treasures at garage sales; and was very crafty, she made many things, including beautiful baby blankets. Above all, she loved her family and cherished the time she spent with them. She is survived by her husband, Richard Lamb of Roberts, Idaho; daughters, Suzette (Mark) Caudill of Ririe, Idaho, Barbara Coleman of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Angie (Jeff) Monk of Rigby, Idaho; son, Dustin Gene Lamb of Roberts, Idaho; sisters, Joyce Ballard of Rigby, Idaho, Pat (Russell) Moore of Idaho Falls, Idaho; 16 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Arlene, June and Roberta; brothers, Gene, Buck, and Bill; and grandson, Blake Landon. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 West Main Street, Rigby. Visitation will be prior to services from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Market Lake Cemetery in Roberts, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family online; and a broadcast link to view funeral services will be posted at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Susan 12/18/1950 - 3/18/2021Kay Lamb
