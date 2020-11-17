Daxton Ray Lambson, 14-month old, of Ammon, passed away November 14, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Daxton was born September 16, 2019, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Kent Lambson and Mikail Puckett Lambson. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed climbing, playing peek-a-boo, and being social. His first words were "Dada" and "Jesus." He loved food, hence the nickname, "Fat Baby." Daxton is survived by his loving parents, Kent and Mikail Lambson of Ammon, ID; brothers, Porter Royce Petty and Grayson Kent Lambson, both of Ammon, ID; grandparents, Rodney and Lisa Puckett of Ammon, ID and Brad and Gwen Lambson of Idaho Falls, ID. He was preceded in death by his great grandmas, Janet Holley Jensen and Marilyn Ruth Lambson; and uncle, Jacob Wayne Lambson. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, with Bishop Greg Johnson of the Ammon 10th Ward officiating. The family will visit with friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Daxton 9/16/2019 - 11/14/2020Ray Lambson
+1