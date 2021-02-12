Geraldine Lambson "Geri" Lambson Geraldine Parris Lambson, 79, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at her daughter's home in Basalt, Idaho. Geraldine was born February 17, 1941 in Blackfoot, Idaho, the 2nd of 7 children born to William Owen and Violet Clayton Parris. Geri spent her lifetime in Blackfoot, attending schools there, graduating from Blackfoot High School. After raising her children, Geri attended cosmetology school in Blackfoot at the age of 40. Geri and her high school sweetheart, Kay Lambson, were married on August 13, 1961 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They were sealed in the Rexburg LDS Temple on September 29, 2016. Geri and Kay raised their family in the Riverside area. In her youth, Geri workedas a carhop at the Bronco Hut, where she met her future husband. Kay would harass her, honking at her as she walked by and then not rolling down his window when she brought his food. She also worked at American Potato and the Fashion Bar/Mr. C's. Most of all, she loved being a stay at home mom. After she got her cosmetology license, she opened a beauty shop in her home. She had three salons during her life; two in different homes and one at Slender You. Geri was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved the gospel. She enjoyed being a cub scout den leader. In her early years loved to camp and snow ski with her family. She loved golfing and RZR riding with friends and family. She and Kay enjoyed riding their Harley motorcycle and wintering in Arizona. Geri is survived by her children, Victor Arthur (Rebeckah) Lambson of Blackfoot, Gina Kaye (Dyal) Nelson of Firth, and Lance Lynn (Larry Berger) Lambson of Eden Prairie, Minnesota; siblings Larry (Donna) Parris of Rose ID, Bill (Olga) Parris of Mesa AZ, Douglas Parris of Iowa, Joy (Bill) Kennedy of Mesa AZ and Chad (Annette Harper) Parris; her brother-in-law Jay Collard of Mesa AZ; 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kay Lambson; and her sister, Barbara Collard. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Monday, February 15, 2021 and for one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, those friends and loved ones that prefer to stay home can watch the service on a live broadcast. The service can be viewed and condolences can be shared atwww.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
