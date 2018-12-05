Michael Daren Lampe was born on May 29, 1959 in Santa Rosa, California to Edward and Barbara Howard Lampe. On March 12, 1997, he married Irma Valenzuela in Haltom City, Texas. Mike loved to play golf and spend time with his grandchildren. He and his wife loved to travel together, and he was also a huge football fan. Michael passed away on Saturday, December 1, 2018, in Sugar Land, at the age of 59. He is survived by his wife, Irma Lampe; stepsons, Adrian Maldonado and his wife Melissa of Houston, and Fabian Maldonado and Nicole Carpenter of Osage Beach, Missouri; grandchildren, Natalie and Mikaela Maldonado; brother, Randy Lampe and his wife Shannon of Yuma, Arizona; sister, Christy Lampe of San Rafael, California; parents, Edward and Barbara Lampe of Afton, Wyoming; as well as numerous other relatives. He was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Lampe. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy, where a vigil service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 7, 2018 at the Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church, in Katy, with Rev. Martins Emeh, Celebrant. To express condolences, please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net. Funeral services held under the direction of Schmidt Funeral Home 1344 W. Grand Parkway South ~ Katy, Texas 77494 ~ (281) 391-2424 Michael 5/29/1989 - 12/1/2018Daren Lampe