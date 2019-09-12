Donna Lancaster, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at her home. She was under the care of Hospice of Eastern Idaho. Donna was born April 13, 1938, in Gooding, Idaho to Lester B. and Frances C. Simonton. She grew up in Gooding, Idaho and graduated from Shoshone High School in 1956. On May 16, 1959, she married Donald B. Lancaster in Gooding, Idaho. Together they had 3 children: Steven, Greg, and Janice. The family made their home in Idaho Falls where she worked at Rain for Rent and Basic American Foods. Donna and Don recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary together with family and friends. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Donna was a member of Betty Anderson's Tap Dancers, PEO Sisterhood, Good Sam's Club, a Book Club, and a Sharing Group. She volunteered in community organizations including The Soup Kitchen and was a Hospice volunteer. She enjoyed playing bridge, gardening, playing piano, sewing, and reading. She especially loved cooking big family dinners when she could spend time with family. She also enjoyed playing board games, cards, or dice with her kids and grandchildren. She was a truly great woman, dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed by many. She taught us many important life lessons and had a great love for life. She survived her husband and lifelong companion, Don by 3 short months before her passing. Donna missed him dearly after his passing and looked forward to reuniting with him. She is survived by her sons: Steven Lancaster of Walla Walla, WA and Greg (Kathy) Lancaster of Idaho Falls, ID; her daughter, Janice (David) Elliott of Ammon, ID; brother, Richard (Martha) Simonton of Modesto, CA; brother, Larry (Rose) Simonton of Twin Falls, ID; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lancaster; her parents, Lester and Frances (Wennstrom) Simonton; grandson, Ben Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to PEO Sisterhood, (Philanthropic Educational Organization) group of women helping women reach for the stars while they pursue their educational goals at P.E.O. Projects 1741 E. 16th St. Idaho Falls, ID 83404 or online at https://donations.peointernational.org or to Hospice of Eastern Idaho at 1810 Moran Street Idaho Falls, ID 83401 or online at https://hospiceofeasternidaho.com/donate/. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1730 St. Clair Road, Idaho Falls with Pastor Nancy Amos officiating. The family will visit with friends one hour prior to services at the church. Online condolences may be sent to the family atwww.coltrinmortuary.com. Donna 4/13/1938 - 9/3/2019Lancaster