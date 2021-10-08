Pearl Luanne Lance, 76, passed away, surrounded by her loved ones, from a difficult battle with cancer on October 2, 2021, at her residence in West Valley City, Utah. She was born December 18, 1944, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. The daughter of Myron Lufkin and Pearl Ina Davenport. Luanne graduated from Shelley High School, Class of 1963. Following Graduation, she met and married her sweetheart, Daniel James Lance, and they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple on May 24, 1963. They were married for 58 Years. Luanne was a loyal wife and dedicated mother of four children. She raised her children to be hard workers and firm in their testimonies of the Savior, Jesus Christ. Luanne was preceded in death by her parents Myron and Pearl Davenport and daughter Mindy Lynn Lance. She is survived by her husband Daniel James Lance, her sons Daniel J. Lance Jr., and his wife Holly of Washington; with grandchild Tieha and her husband Inderpreet Ahluwalia and great-grandchild Jacob. Terry Lance and his wife Amelia of Illinois; with grandchildren Kristen, Kayla, and Joseph. Mark Lance and his wife Michelle of Utah; with grandchildren Jayden, Annalynn, Evan, Eric, and Logan. Luanne was extremely charitable, showing compassion to those in need and oft times opening her home to them. She had an adventurous spirit and loved spending time outdoors with her family. She was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in various church positions. A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, October 09, 2021, at 11:00 am at 2345 W. 17th S. Idaho Falls, ID 83402. A viewing will be held from 9:30 am to 10:45 am that morning. Interment will be held at Fielding Memorial Cemetery Idaho Falls, Idaho following the service. Funeral services are being cared for by the Anderson Family Funeral Home of Arco. Those who wish to remember Luanne may send condolences to Daniel Lance 6644 W. Orchard Hills Way, West Valley City, UT, 84128 Pearl Luanne 12/18/1944 - 10/2/2021Lance