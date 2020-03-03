James Dennis Landerman passed away in Rigby, Idaho, on March 1, 2020, after his courageous battle with liver disease. He was born in Chico, California, the 6th child of Robert Emmett Landerman and Ritta Jeanette Robertson. He grew up in Yuba City, California, and then when he was in high school, his family moved to Rigby, Idaho. He graduated from Rigby High School, after attending Madison, and Yuba City High Schools. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Alberta-Saskatchewan Canada. He married Susan Kay Park in January of 1973 in the Salt Lake City Temple, and they are the parents of four children, grandparents of ten, and great grandparents of three. They lived at Ft. Ord, California -Moscow, Idaho - Mountain Home, Idaho - Murray, Utah - and for 20 years in the Joliet, Illinois area. He graduated from the University of Idaho with a degree in Accounting and Business Management in 1980. He served in the United States Army, and the Idaho National Guard from 1973 until 1980. He worked as an accountant, as a construction laborer on the remodel of the Chicago Temple, and in various other business and construction jobs. He retired in 2017 from a regional accounting firm in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He and Susan served a mission at the Family Search Library in Idaho Falls for a year. He served in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in numerous callings. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his only sister, Martha, his brother Fred and his wife Susan (Pubentz) Landerman. He is survived by brothers, Norman (Mary) of Anacortez, WA, Richard (Janet) Sandy, UT, Robert D. (Bonita) of Bedford, PA, Paul of Seattle, WA, Elvan (Norma) of Ft Dodge, IA, Joseph (Elizabeth) of Lawrenceville, GA. He is also survived by his wife, Susan, and children, Jonathan K. (Victoria) of Erie, CO, David J. (Britnee) of Ft. Drum, NY and South Korea, Kaye Lynn Warner (Jerimie), and Carrie Evans (Nathan) both of Rigby, Idaho. His grandchildren Kody, Matthew, Michael, Brett, Sarah, William, Anna, Keaton, Kaiser and Danica. Funeral services will be Friday, March 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the Menan Stake Center, 698 North 3600 East, Menan, Idaho 83434. The family will visit with friends at the Menan Stake Center, Thursday, March 5th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and on Friday March 6th from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Burial will follow at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.eckersellfunrelahome.com. James 1/28/1950 - 3/1/2020Dennis Landerman
+1
News Trending Today
-
Rigby man arrested, reportedly punched woman multiple times
-
Spud farmers demand labor reform
-
District 93 offers continuing education for students in FLITTE
-
30 injured, 4 dead following massive Interstate 80 pileup
-
Police investigating apparent murder-suicide
-
Washington sheriff warns Idaho Republicans about white nationalist risk
-
Magistrate court sees lighter case load
-
End legislative corruption
-
South Fremont wins first wrestling state title since 1985
-
Memories of Mystery: 'A smile that could light up the room'