Belinda Jean Landon, 70, of Rigby, Idaho passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 in Idaho Falls, Idaho at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Jean was born August 12, 1950 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the daughter of William Francis Rigoulot and Bobbygene Potter Rigoulot. She attended schools in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She married Kent LeRoy Landon in Elko, Nevada. She was a big fan of Elvis Presley and oldies music. She was very active in her hobbies. She loved those hobbies because many of them meant collecting tiny tools. Those include fishing, crafts, bingo, lottery, Beany Babies, quilts, bowling league, dancing and square dancing. Jean is survived by her husband, Kent LeRoy Landon of Grant, Idaho. Her sons, Jessie (Lisa) Owens of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Shane (Jennifer) Landon of Menan, Idaho, and Cody (Hailey) Landon of Grant, Idaho. Sisters, Judy (Brad) Price of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Nancy (Rick) Perry of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Brenda (Dee) Killian of Idaho Falls, Idaho and Kathy Rigoulot of Idaho Falls, Idaho. A brother, Jim Rigoulot of Osgood, Idaho. Nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Bobby. Daughter, Melissa, a brother, Vic Rigoulot and a sister-in law, Linda Rigoulot. A funeral service will be held for Jean on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 W. Main Street, Rigby, ID). The family will meet with friends on Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 6 to 7:30 PM and again on Monday, May 24, 2021 from 9:30 to 10:45 AM at Eckersell Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Grant Central Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Belinda 8/12/1950 - 5/19/2021Jean Landon
