Donna Jean Chapple Landon, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 30, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her devoted husband and six children. Donna was born January 9, 1932, in Milo, Idaho, to Russell Walter Chapple and Nellie May Cleverly Chapple. She grew up and attended schools in Milo, where she attended Milo Elementary, Ucon Junior High, and graduated from Ucon High School. Donna married Phares "Swede" Young Jr. in 1950. Donna and Swede were later divorced. On December 18, 1959, she married the love of her life, Verle Kay Landon in Osgood, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on May 8, 1969. Donna and Verle made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Donna served as Relief Society President, Primary President, and Temple Ordinance Worker. Verle and Donna also served a mission in Tampa, Florida. Donna loved reading, camping, fishing, and bowling where she played on several leagues and won awards. She enjoyed watching her father and brothers race horses, traveling to Arizona with dad during the winters to camp, ride four-wheelers, and shop at flee markets. Donna was an excellent cook and enjoyed making food for her family, like homemade chicken n' noodles, huckleberry cheesecake and carrot pudding. She loved serving in the temple and church. Donna loved the gospel and her family with all her heart and had a deep abiding testimony of the Savior and her forever family. Donna is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Verle Kay Landon of Idaho Falls; son, Jerry Kay (Roxie) Landon of Idaho Falls; daughter, Vicki Lynn Smith of Idaho Falls; son, Russell "Rusty" (Debi) Landon of Idaho Falls; son, Kelly Joe (Julie) Landon of Idaho Falls; son, Corey Verle (Wendy) Landon of Idaho Falls; daughter, Wendi Janell (Joe) Christensen of Kaysville, UT; brother, Larry Earl (Alona, deceased) Chapple of Idaho Falls; 22 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Gerald "Jay" Chapple, Bobbie Keith Chapple, Walter "Rex" Chapple and Ronald "Ronnie" Ray Chapple; and sister, Flora "Beth" Smout. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at Comore Loma Ward, 4375 E. Sunnyside Road, with Bishop Brian Cunningham officiating. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Monday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Due to Covid guidelines, attendees are encouraged to wear a mask. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Donna 1/9/1932 - 9/30/2020Jean Landon
+1