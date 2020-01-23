After a two and a half year battle, Ramon George Landon succumbed to colon cancer on January 21, 2020. Ramon Landon was not a man of many words, but when he did speak, his words had a great impact. He spoke with love and through his actions. Ramon was a hard worker who would help anyone he knew that was in need. Many people will tell you that Ramon put a heating system in their house or helped them build their houses. He would often look for things that needed to be done because he never wanted to sit still. When it was too cold to work outside, Ramon would spend his time making quilts or blankets. All of his loved ones have received a handmade quilt or blanket made with love and dedication, and he made many more as a service missionary in the Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In addition to his service mission, Ramon loved to work on his family history and genealogy. He also served in numerous callings in his church, including as Ward Clerk under four different bishops. While Ramon will be remembered for his Christlike service to all, he will especially be remembered for his service and devotion to his wife, Gail Obrey Landon. Ramon was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on January 19, 1941, to Zelma and Harold Landon. He was the fourth son of seven boys and two girls. Zelma and Harold raised their children in a loving home where hard work and the gospel of Jesus Christ were the staples of life. Ramon loved to spend time with his siblings and especially enjoyed opportunities to be in the great outdoors with his brothers. Ramon graduated from Rigby High School and attended Ricks College. He then began his career as a sheet metal worker and welder by working for his uncle at Conan and Landon Heating and Air Conditioning. Ramon later worked for Atlas Mechanical and then The Idaho National Engineering Laboratory before retiring in 2002. He married Gail Obrey Landon, the love of his life, on May 31, 1963, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Ramon and Gail were blessed with five children and often enjoyed spending time with their children on camping and fishing trips and in later years was a kind and doting grandfather to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ramon was preceded in death by his parents, Zelma Landon and Harold Landon and two of his brothers, Roy Landon and Robert Landon. Ramon is survived by his brothers: DeLon Landon, Larry Landon, Errol Landon, Norman Landon, and his sisters: Sharon Hulse, and GayLyn Hodges. He also leaves behind his loving wife Gail Obrey Landon and his five children: Troy (Becky) Landon of Idaho Falls, ID.; Shelli (Douglas) Crandall of Brush, CO.; Misty Landon of West Jordan, UT.; Tyson (Josie) Landon of Caldwell, ID.; Greg (Brandi) Landon of Ucon, ID.; and 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. The family would like to give a special thank you to Solace Hospice for the care you gave to Ramon. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Idaho Falls North Stake Center, 955 Memorial Drive, Idaho Falls, ID. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m., Friday, January 24, 2020, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls and one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Ramon 1/19/1941 - 1/21/2020George Landon