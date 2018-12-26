Kathryn JoAnn Lane, 24, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 22, 2018, at her home. Kathryn was born October 11, 1994, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Charles Dean Lane and ShanaLyn Poulsen. She grew up in the area and attended Rigby Junior High and Skyline High School. She currently was working as a salesperson for Jensen Jewelers in Idaho Falls. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed snowboarding, doing her hair and makeup, and loved hiking with her dogs. She had a contagious laugh and loved having a good time with her family and friends. Kathryn had a great heart and was kind and caring, always willing to help anyone in need. She was a loyal and compassionate friend and sister. She loved playing games with her sisters and was so excited to be an aunt. Kathryn is survived by parents, Charles and Angela Lane of Rigby, ID and Chris and ShanaLyn Neal of Idaho Falls, ID; brother,: Ryan Neal of Idaho Falls, ID; sisters, Shauneece Neal of Idaho Falls, ID; Janae Lane of Rigby, ID; and Nicole Lane of Rigby, ID; grandparents: Joyce Lane of Mount Vernon, WA; Suzanne and Lloyd Benson of Milo, ID; Jeannette (Dean) Gunderson of Ririe, ID; and Darwin (Elaine) Poulsen of Minnesota; one niece, Hailey Lynn Knighton; a nephew, Alakih Neal (to come in February); and lots of cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Lawrence Ray Lane, Sr. and her grandmother, Vicki Yerkes. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 28, 2018, at the Rigby East Stake Center (4021 East 300 North in Rigby) with Bishop Jonathon Lawrence, of the Rigby 10th Ward, officiating. The family will visit with friends on Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side (963 S. Ammon) and on Friday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the Rigby-Pioneer Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Kathryn 10/11/1994 - 12/22/2018JoAnn Lane